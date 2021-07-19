Training classes for children in Odisha tribal dance on July 30, 31

VISAKHAPATNAM

19 July 2021 18:09 IST

Special training classes will be held in Odisha tribal dance by the School of Theatre Arts, here on July 30 and 31.

The training classes will be held under the supervision of the dancer from Bhubaneswar Chunky Bai Tharo. Children, who have already learnt any dance form, will be eligible to participate in the training programme. The training classes, to be held from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., will be held taking all COVID-19 precautions, according to the school Director R. Janaki.

Only limited children will be admitted for the training in view of COVID-19 restrictions. Interested participants can call on the mobile number 8522990123 and register their names. The participants will be given certificates.