Trained narcotics sniffer dog detects 30kg ganja at Visakhapatnam railway station

Eight more canines are being trained and they will also be used for checkings, says Police Commissioner

Published - November 12, 2024 06:54 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Trained narcotics sniffer dog detected 30kg ganja near Gate No. 1 at Visakhapatnam railway station, during a drive organised by the city police on Tuesday.

The city task forcce and the IV Town police, along with the dog squad, have been conducting checks at railway stations, bus stations and other public places to curtail ganja transportation in the district. As part of the checking, the sniffer canine Ceaser has detected the ganja which was packed in bags. The police personnel handed over the seized ganja to Government Railway Police (GRP) for further investigation.

Appreciating the dog squad team, Police Commissioner Shankabrata Bagchi said that in view of possible ganja transportation by smugglers, the police with trained sniffer dogs are conducting rigorous checking at various public places. Training for eight more canines is under process. After completion, those new dogs will also be used for checkings, he said.

As of now, the city has two sniffer dogs, it was learnt.

