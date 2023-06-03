Train tragedy: Control room opened at Visakhapatnam District Collectorate

June 03, 2023 06:32 pm | Updated 06:32 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

A control room has been opened at the Collectorate in Visakhapatnam in connection with the major train accident, involving three trains in Balasore district in Odisha. The 12841 Shalimar (Howrah) – Chennai Coromandel Express and 12864 Bengaluru – Howrah Express and a goods train were involved in the accident.

District Collector A. Mallikarjuna appealed to the public to inform the control room, if they have any information on passengers from Visakhapatnam, who are affected by the rail mishap. Informants can call the control room on 0891-2590100/ 2590102.

In all, 110 passengers are travelling by Coromandel Express from Shalimar to Visakhapatnam. They include: 3 in 1 AC, 14 in 2 AC, 71 in 3 AC and 22 in Sleeper Class. The total number of passengers travelling by this train to Vijayawada are 39 and to Rajahmundry 26, Eluru 2 and Tadepalligudem 1. The total number of passengers travelling to Andhra Pradesh by this train are 178, according to a railway sources.

ADVERTISEMENT

The trains cancelled on Saturday (June 3) include train no. 22606 Villupuram Junction – Purulia, 22641 Thiruvanthapuram – Shalimar, 12551 SMVB Bengaluru – Kamakhya, 12864 Bengaluru – Howrah, 12253 Bengaluru – Bhagalpur, 12838 Puri – Howrah (for want of rake), 18046 Hyderabad – Shalimar and 12704 Secunderabad – Howrah.

The helpline nos at railway stations are: Visakhapatnam junction: 0891-2746330 and 0891-2744619; in Vizianagaram: 08922-221202 and 08922-221206 and in Srikakulam: 08942-286213 and 08942.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.