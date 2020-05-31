Train services to resume from June 1

Passengers, with confirmed tickets, going to board trains at the Visakhapatnam railway station from June 1 should report at Gate No. 4 of Platform no. 8 (Gnanapuram side), at least two hours before the actual departure of the train. They will be allowed into station only after thermal screening.

Arrangements have been made in close coordination with the civil administration to receive the passengers. Every passenger should be screened for COVID-19 virus infection before boarding and after alighting the train, as per the directives of the Ministry of Home Affairs and Health Ministry, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager G. Suneel Kumar said in a statement on Sunday.

Vehicles coming to drop passengers should enter through the arch at Gnanpuram and exit through the arch at Convent Junction-end. Platform No.1 is only for arrival passengers, i.e., passengers arriving at Visakhapatnam junction will be received on PF-1.

The arrival passengers will be screened by authorities and will be allowed to leave the station only after completion of formalities. The vehicles coming to pick up arrival passengers will be allowed through RMS (Post Office) arch and exit through the arch near RTC bus stop.

Similarly, the entry and exit points at all the stations over the division are earmarked and passengers should strictly adhere to the norms. The passengers who have boarding point at Duvvada should report to the Duvvada railway station two hours before the actual departure of the train to undergo health screening.

The travelling public are advised to follow the advisories of the Health Ministry like wearing masks, observing social distance at stations and in trains, going through screening tests and follow the health protocol of the respective states of destination stations. Passengers should carry their own food and linen during journey as there will be no supply of blankets.

The railways appealed to be public to cooperate with the officials in the implementation of the guidelines to check the spread of COVID-19.