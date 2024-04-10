Train services on Platforms 3 and 4 at Visakhapatnam railway station resume after inspection 

April 10, 2024 10:53 pm | Updated 10:53 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Train services on Platforms no. 3 and 4 at the Visakhapatnam railway station have resumed following a thorough inspection and necessary precautions. It may be recalled that the south-end foot overbridge (FOB) at the station suffered slight damage, resulting in its closure, even as maintenance works are going on at the station.

Chief Bridge Engineer Rajkumar and Chief Planning and Design Engineer B. Srinivasa Rao, along with Divisional Railway Manager Saurabh Prasad and other officials, conducted a detailed inspection on Tuesday.

It was decided to replace the girder span between Platform Nos 3 and 4 as a precautionary measure. The dismantling of the steel truss of the FOB between 3 and 4 platforms was meticulously organised, with expert technicians and specialised equipment deployed for the task. However, the usage of the south-end FOB has been temporarily restricted as an added safety measure, according to an official release on Wednesday night.

Further, a high-level meeting of officials with the East Coast Railway headquarters was held, wherein it was decided that all 84 FOBs in the Waltair Division would undergo a thorough inspection as part of a 10-day special drive, with a special emphasis on safety.

