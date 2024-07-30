Train services hit due to derailment in Chakradharpur Division

Several train services have been affected due to the derailment of 12810 Howrah-CST Mumbai Mail at Barabamboo station in Chakradharpur Division in the early hours of Tuesday.

Train no. 18190 Ernakulam-Tata, leaving Ernakulam on July 29, will be short-terminated at Chakradharpur and 18189 Tata-Ernakulam train, leaving Tata Nagar on July 30, will run in diverted route via Rajkharsawan, Nayagarh, Jakhapura, Cuttack, Palasa and Duvvada, according to an official release.

Train no. 18005 Howrah- Jagdalpur Samaleswari express, leaving Howrah on July 29, will run in diverted route via Chandi, Muri, Hatia and Rourkela. Train no. 12890 SMV Bengaluru-Tata express, leaving Bengaluru on July 29, will run in diverted route via Naugaon, Muri, Chandil and Tata Nagar, 18112 Yesvantpur – Tatanagar, leaving Yesvantpur on July 29, will run in diverted route via Naugaon, Hatia, Muri, Kotshila, Purulia and Tata Nagar. Travelling public have been asked to make a note of the changes and act accordingly.

Cancelled trains

Train no. 18189 Ernakulam-Tata Nagar, leaving Ernakulam on August 1, 02863 Howrah-Yesvantpur special express, leaving Howrah on August 1, 02864 Yesvantpur-Howrah special, leaving Yesvantpur on August 3 and train no. 18189 Ernakulam-Tata Nagar, leaving Ernakulam on July 31 and August 2 will all be cancelled.

Help Desk

A Help Desk has been opened at Visakhapatnam railway station on Tuesday for assistance of passengers in view of the derailment of the train. The contact numbers of the helpline at Visakhapatnam station is 0891-2746330 and 0891-2744619.

