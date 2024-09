Train no. 20708 Visakhapatnam – Secunderabad Vande Bharat Express, scheduled to leave Visakhapatnam at 2.30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept 17, has been been rescheduled to leave at 6.50 p.m. due to late running of the pairing rake. The train is scheduled by 4 hours and 15 minutes, according to an official release.