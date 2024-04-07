Train connectivity a key issue in Elamanchili Assembly constituency

April 07, 2024 08:46 pm | Updated 08:46 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

Provision of passenger-friendly services, particularly train connectivity, at the Elamanchili railway station is one of the factors that may influence the outcome of the May 13 elections in the Elamanchili Assembly Segment (EAS), which comprises four mandals — Munagapaka, Achyuthapuram, Elamanchili and Rambilli.

ADVERTISEMENT

At least one in five households in the constituency commutes by train every day to reach the place of work. Private and government employees from the four mandals commute by trains to Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam, and to the local factories nearby, mostly pharmaceutical companies.

As only a few key trains halt at the station, the commuters prefer to go to either Anakapalli that is located 25 km away or Tuni to catch the connecting trains.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Travelling to these two places (Anakapalli and Tuni) during night and odd hours is very difficult, especially for women, girls, and senior citizens. If there are enough services at our station, there will be no issue at all,” says Srinivasa Rao, a passenger.

Elamanchili railway station is a non-suburban Grade-5 category station under the Vijayawada Railway Division of the Secunderabad-based South Central Railway (SCR). Its annual revenue varies from ₹1 crore to ₹10 crore, and handles 10 lakh to 20 lakh passengers annually.

“We have been demanding that key trains be stopped at the Elamanchili railway station for the last two decades. We have been mentioning about eight trains in particular. We have also made several representations to the Ministry of Railways. We hope that the newly elected public representatives will focus on our demand,” says K. Satyanarayana, President of the Elamanchili Passengers’ Welfare Association.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Mr. Satyanarayana, the eight key trains are Mahabubnagar Express, Ratnachal Express, Prasanthi Express, Konark Express, Chennai Express, A.P. Express and Garibrath.

“The Railways responds to the passenger issues under two situations. One is technical feasibility and other is political pressure,” an official told The Hindu on April 7 (Sunday).

“Technically, for a train to halt, the station in question should have at least 200 tickets per day, with passengers opting to travel for more than 500 km. Secondly, if the local politicians work sincerely, the Railways may consider the demand. The announcement of new railway zone with Visakhapatnam as headquarters is a classic example,” he says.

ADVERTISEMENT

When contacted, incumbent YSRCP legislator from Elamanchili Uppalapati Venkata Ramanamurthy Raju says, “We have so far made many representations to the Railways through our Anakapalli Member of Parliament. The Railways should take consider them and do justice.”

Mr. Raju is now pitted against Sundarapu Vijay Kumar of the TDP-BJP-JSP alliance.

In the 2019 elections, Mr. Raju won by a margin of 71,934 votes against Panchakarla Ramesh Babu of the TDP, who polled 67,788 votes. Mr. Vijay Kumar, who was in the fray on JSP ticket, could garner 19,774 votes.

There are a total of 2,05,120 electors in the constituency. Of them, 99,760 are male, 1,05,351 female, and nine third-gender. In addition, there are 994 service voters and 10 NRI voters.

Pawan’s rally cancelled

Meanwhile, JSP president Pawan Kalyan’s campaign in Elamanchili scheduled for April 8 (Monday) has been cancelled. Mr. Pawan Kalyan addressed a public meeting in Anakapalli on April 7 evening in support of BJP Lok Sabha candidate C.M. Ramesh. He is scheduled to visit Pithapuram, where he is in the fray, to participate in the Ugadi celebrations on April 9.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.