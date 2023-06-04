ADVERTISEMENT

Train accident: All but one of reserved passengers from Andhra Pradesh, who travelled by the two trains, have been traced, says Education Minister

June 04, 2023 11:30 pm | Updated 11:30 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana addressing a press conference in Visakhapatnam on Sunday. Minister for Civil Supplies Karumuri Venkata Nageswara Rao and YSRcP North Coastal A.P. incharge Y.V. Subba Reddy are also seen. | Photo Credit: V. RAJU

Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana has said that barring one passenger, all other reserved passengers from Andhra Pradesh, who were travelling in the ill-fated trains, were traced. One person from Santhabommali in Srikakulam district died in the accident.

Addressing a media conference here on Sunday, Mr Satyanarayana, who is monitoring the situation from Visakhapatnam, said that 513 reserved passengers in Coromandel and 270 in Yeswantpur -Howrah, had travelled from Andhra Pradesh. Of the 783 reserved passengers, only one could not be traced so far. He said that telephone contact has been established with the remaining 781 reserved passengers. Of the 22 injured, 11 were discharged after treatment, and nine were undergoing treatment at various hospitals in Visakhapatnam. One more injured was being brought from Bhubaneswar to Visakhapatnam for treatment in Apollo hospital.

He said that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had deputed Minister G. Amarnath to Balasore, and Help Desks were opened at the Collectorates in various districts to receive information from stranded passengers. Anyone having information on passengers from unreserved coaches could contact the Help Desks and pass on the information, he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US