Train accident: All but one of reserved passengers from Andhra Pradesh, who travelled by the two trains, have been traced, says Education Minister

June 04, 2023 11:30 pm | Updated 11:30 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana has said that barring one passenger, all other reserved passengers from Andhra Pradesh, who were travelling in the ill-fated trains, were traced. One person from Santhabommali in Srikakulam district died in the accident.

Addressing a media conference here on Sunday, Mr Satyanarayana, who is monitoring the situation from Visakhapatnam, said that 513 reserved passengers in Coromandel and 270 in Yeswantpur -Howrah, had travelled from Andhra Pradesh. Of the 783 reserved passengers, only one could not be traced so far. He said that telephone contact has been established with the remaining 781 reserved passengers. Of the 22 injured, 11 were discharged after treatment, and nine were undergoing treatment at various hospitals in Visakhapatnam. One more injured was being brought from Bhubaneswar to Visakhapatnam for treatment in Apollo hospital.

He said that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had deputed Minister G. Amarnath to Balasore, and Help Desks were opened at the Collectorates in various districts to receive information from stranded passengers. Anyone having information on passengers from unreserved coaches could contact the Help Desks and pass on the information, he said.