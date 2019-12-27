Traffic restrictions imposed for Visakha Utsav

Traffic restrictions have been imposed in view of ‘Visakha Utsav’. No vehicle including auto-rickshaws will be allowed on the stretch between NTR Statue to Naval Coastal Battery Junction on Beach Road from 2 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

People coming from the Collector’s Office, Nowroji Road, Pandimetta Junction, Novotel can park their vehicles at Gokul Park and the other designated places nearby. Vehicles coming from Siripuram, Park Hotel Junction can be parked at AU High School grounds, YMCA parking area, MGM grounds.

The residents of Beach Road can show their resident proofs and use the roads to their houses. Vehicles with VIP passes can be parked at APIIC grounds. Visitors’ vehicles of will not be allowed to Kailasagiri from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. and they should be parked at AR grounds.

RTC buses will not be allowed to ply on the stretch between Park Hotel Junction to Naval Coastal Battery during the utsav days.