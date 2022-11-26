Traffic police slips promoting a religion sparks controversy in Visakhapatnam, police launch inquiry

November 26, 2022 08:18 pm | Updated 08:18 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The city traffic police have come under criticism by social media users for having an advertisement related to a particular religion on the fare Invoice slips generated by the police at prepaid auto-rickshaw stands at Visakhapatnam railway station.

As the slips went viral in social media, a number of people shared them and questioned why was the Visakhapatnam city police promoting a religion. As the issue raged, the city police have responded to it, late on Friday night.

On Saturday, addressing a media conference, Assistant Commissioner of Police, (Zone II Traffic) Sarath Raj Kumar said that prepaid auto-rickshaw stand at the railway station is being run in coordination with the railways, traffic police and the Transport Department. The agencies monitor the security as well as transparent fare charges to the passengers.

Once a passenger seeks an auto-rickshaw, a traffic constable on duty arranges the vehicle as per serial waiting list. An invoice slip is generated which includes name of the auto driver, vehicle number, the destination address and the fare which is decided by the Transport Department. While one slip is handed over to the passenger, another slip will be kept with the prepaid auto service station, he said.

He said that the slips will be procured by the members of the auto-rickshaw unions and some of the commercial establishments sponsor those slips. On Friday, when the slips were exhausted, an auto-rickshaw driver named B. Srinivasa Rao alias Samson had brought a slip book and said that he would sponsor it. Without noticing the advertisement related to a religion on the slip book, the police constables who were on duty, had issued the slips to four passengers. After noticing the ads, the police had immediately stopped issuing the slips, the ACP said.

The ACP also said that a full-fledged inquiry is being conducted into the incident. If there is some irresponsibility and negligence from the police side strict action will be initiated against the personnel on duty, he added.