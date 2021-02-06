Traffic police launch ‘Surakshita Prayanam’

With the idea to make roads more safe and ensure free flow of traffic, the city police have started a new initiative ‘Surakshita Prayanam.’ As many as 101 personnel from other wings have been drawn to the traffic wing for this exercise. In this drive, the police aim at conducting counselling/ awareness camps over various traffic violations.
According to the Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Ch. Adinarayana, the police would impose fines against the violators.
“The traffic police would encourage use of certified helmets, regulate and ask people to follow lane discipline, conduct drive against drunken driving and a few others. The drive will also focus on speed limits, seat belt, helmet use, unauthorised use of sirens, government department stickers/plates, signal jumping and using mobile while driving,” he added.
The ADCP also said that violators who do not change their ways will be given counselling under the ‘Marpu’ programme, apart from taking necessary legal action.
