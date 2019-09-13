Traffic on Agency ghat road disrupted as boulders fall

The movement of vehicles on the Narsipatnam –Bhadrachalam ghat road was disrupted for some time on Thursday after boulders blocked a part of the stretch owing to the heavy rains in Agency.

Heavy rain has been lashing Paderu, Chintapalli, Sileru, Narsipatnam, Madugula and Chodavaram for the last two days. Sources said many roads have been inundated with the nearby streams overflowing.

Mulapeta in Koyyuru mandal recorded 83 mm of rain till 8.30 a.m. on Thursday, while Madugula recorded 78.5 mm, followed by Pedabarada in Chintapalle mandal (64.5 mm). “The boulders were cleared by the Roads and Buildings officials and traffic was restored without much delay,” Collector V. Vinay Chand said.

Meanwhile, the IMD has forecast that heavy rains would continue at isolated places in all the coastal districts of Andhra Pradesh and in Yanam till Friday morning and again on September 16.

Meanwhile, the Cyclone Warning Centre (CWC) in Visakhapatnam said that under the influence of strong monsoon conditions, strong surface winds from south-westerly direction reaching a speed of 55 kmph is likely to blow along and off coastal Andhra Pradesh till Friday evening.

Fishermen cautioned

“The sea condition is likely to remain rough to very rough. Fishermen have been cautioned against venturing into the sea,” the CWC officials said.