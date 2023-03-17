ADVERTISEMENT

Traffic diversions to be imposed in Visakhapatnam on March 19 in view of ODI cricket match

March 17, 2023 08:57 pm | Updated 08:57 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Parking lots allotted at Sankethika College, A Ground, B Ground and a few other places for the spectators attending the match, say police

The Hindu Bureau

No heavy vehicles will be allowed on the ACA VDCA YSR Cricket Stadium Road from 6 a.m. on March 19 to 12 noon of March 20, in view of the One Day International (ODI) between India and Australia.

The city traffic police have appealed to the public not to travel towards Car Shed Junction, if they were not going to attend the cricket match and use alternative routes

In a release on Friday, the police said that all the buses and commercial vehicles coming to the city from Srikakulam and Vizianagaram will be diverted at Marikavalasa towards Thimmapuram to reach Jodugullapalem.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Two-wheelers, cars and autorickshaws coming from Srikakulam and Vizianagaram towards the city will be diverted at Midhilapuri Colony and will proceed towards Law College Road and Panaroma Hills leading towards Rushikonda to reach the city.

Similarly, buses and commercial vehicles going towards Vizianagaram and Srikakulam from the city will be diverted at Hanumanthuwaka Junction toward Adavivaram and Anandapuram to reach their destination. Vehicles coming from Anakapalli and going towards Vizianagaram and Srikakulam will have to proceed via Sabbavaram-Pendurthi-Anandapuram.

The police also said that various parking lots were allotted at Sankethika College, A Ground, B Ground and a few other places for the spectators attending the match

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US