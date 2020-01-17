Traffic diversions on Beach Road for Republic Day celebrations

With the State government’s decision to organise the official Republic Day celebrations in Visakhapatnam, the city police imposed traffic diversion on the Beach Road from January 17 to 25 to facilitate practice for the parade. The traffic curbs will be in force from 5.30 a.m. to 11.30 a.m. and from 3 p.m. to 5.30 p.m.

Helpline

Those living in the vicinity of RK Beach need to obtain residential passes from the III Town Traffic Circle Inspector to avoid problems to commute in the area.

“The residents can contact III Town Traffic Inspector for obtaining passes for free movement of vehicles during the restriction period,” said Assistant Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Zone I, Chowdary Papa Rao.

The vehicles going towards the NTR statue on Beach Road from Park Hotel should take a diversion from Pandurangapuram to go via All India Radio.

Motorists can take diversion from NTR statute to All India Radio on the stretch between Novotel Hotel and Pandurangapuram Junction. Walking will not be allowed on the road in the morning between NTR statue and Pandurangapuram Junction.

Parking of vehicles will not be allowed between NTR statue and All India Radio Junction, between All India Radio Junction and Pandurangapuram Junction and from NTR statue to Pandurangapuram Junction.

Governor to take part

Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan will hoist the national flag on the beach Road on the Republic Day. Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, his Cabinet colleagues, High Court Chief Justice Jitendra Kumar Maheswari and top officials will participate in the celebrations.

Collector V. Vinay Chand held a meeting recently and instructed the officials to work in coordination. Committees have been formed for erecting the dais, transport, liaison, seating, reception, sanitation, disaster management and the media.

After the flag-hoisting at 9 a.m., the Army, CRPF, APSP, SPF will take part in the parade. It will be followed by floats of various government departments highlighting the welfare schemes.