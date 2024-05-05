Traffic curbs imposed in view of Prime Minister’s meeting in Anakapalli district on May 6

May 05, 2024 09:45 pm | Updated 09:45 pm IST - ANAKAPALLI

In view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s public meeting in Kasimkota mandal in Anakapalli district, traffic restrictions and diversions will come into effect in the district on Monday (May 6) from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. for heavy vehicles, containers and tipper lorries.

Motorists heading towards Tuni from Visakhapatnam on NH-16 were asked to use the route Lankelapalem Junction – Parawada – Atchutapuram – Yelamanchili – Regupalem Junction to reach Tuni.

Vehicles travelling from Tuni to Visakhapatnam and Vizianagaram were asked to use the route Tuni – Regupalem Junction, Yelamanchili Bypass – Atchutapuram Parawada – Lankelapalem Junction – Anakapalli Junction to Vizag or Vizianagaram.

