Traffic curbs imposed for India vs WI match today

Traffic restrictions have been imposed at several places in the city between 11am to 11pm on Wednesday in view of the second onedayer cricket match between India and West Indies, scheduled to be played at Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium here.

Diverted routes

According to city traffic police, heavy vehicles coming from Kolkata, Srikakulam, Vizianagaram going towards Vijayawada and Chennai will be diverted at Anandapuram towards Pendurthy and Sabbavaram to reach Anakapalle. Similarly, vehicles from Yelamanchali, Parwada, Anakapalle going towards Vizianagaram and Srikakulam will be diverted at Lankelapalem towards Sabbavaram and Anandapuram.

All small vehicles going towards Srikakulam, Vizianagaram and Kolkatta from the city will be diverted at Yendada Junction, Rushikonda, Timmapuram to reach the NH-16 at Marikavalasa. Small vehicles from Srikakulam, Vizianagaram coming to the city will be diverted at Marikavalasa Junction towards Timmapuram, Beach Road, Rushikonda, Appughar, MVP Double Road and the NH-16.

People without car pass or tickets for the cricket match will not be allowed on the stretch between Yendada and Car Shed Junction from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. After the commencement of match at around 2 p.m., vehicles will be allowed to ply on the NH-16. Auto-rickshaws going towards Anandapuram will be allowed till Yendada Junction from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. From Yendada Junction, they will be diverted towards GITAM College, Rushikonda, Timmapuram, Marikavalasa to reach Anandapuram.

Parking lot

City traffic police said that parking lots had been arranged for the VIPs, four-wheelers and two-wheelers at designated places near the stadium. Cases will be booked against people parking vehicles in the ‘no-parking zones’, they said.