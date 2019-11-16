Traffic curbs for Navy Marathon on Sunday

Keeping in view the Navy Marathon which is scheduled to be held on November 17, Visakhapatnam City traffic police have imposed traffic restrictions from NTR statue, R.K Beach to Chepaluppada village from 3 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Sunday.

According to the police, on November 17, from 4 a.m. to 11 a.m,, both sides of road from NTR statue to Jodugulapalem Junction and one-side road towards beach side (from Jodugulapalem to Chepaluppada) will be closed for vehicles. Buses coming from Bhimili to Vizag city and other vehicles will be diverted at Dorathota.

The traffic police also sought the Navy officials to park their buses at Naval Coastal Battery and designated places near fishing harbour.

Parking

Public who intend to come to Navy Marathon can come through Siripuram, CR reddy Circle, All India Radio Junction and park their vehicles at APIIC Grounds. People coming from Collector office junction and court road can park their vehicles at Gokul Park. Vehicles coming from CR Reddy Junction can be parked at AU High School Exhibition Grounds, the officials added.