Traffic congestion at Asilmetta Junction a perennial problem

Traffic congestion on the Asilmetta-Rama Talkies Road has become a common sight.

VISAKHAPATNAM

12 March 2020 06:26 IST

‘Presence of 10 educational institutions in 1.5 sq km radius makes it worse’

The measures launched by the authorities to ensure smooth traffic flow at Asilmetta Junction appear to have fallen short to yield the desired result as congestion has become the order of the day, especially during the peak hours.

An estimate suggests that about one lakh vehicles have been added in the last four years, taking the number of vehicles plying on the city roads to more than 10 lakh.

Even as several initiatives have been taken to ease the traffic congestion, the perennial problem persists during the peak hours at Asilmetta Junction.

According to a senior traffic police officer, the major problem at the junction is the presence of more than 10 major educational institutions in radius of 1.5 square kilometre.

“During the peak hours (from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m., 12 noon to 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.) more than 20,000 students with their commuting vehicles ply in the area at the same time, causing a chock-a-block situation,” said the senior officer.

Staggered timings

The traffic police had tried to implement the staggered timings for the educational institutions in the past, but it fizzled out after a while.

“It is a daunting task to regulate more than 20,000 people with vehicles including school buses and auto-rickshaws plying at the same time. Either the educational institutions have to be shifted or the timings have to be staggered and strictly followed,” opined ACP (Traffic Zone-I) Papa Rao.

Though the traffic police have engaged more personnel to regulate the vehicle flow, all roads leading to the junction including the under path gets blocked and it takes at least 25 minutes for the jam to ease.

Another critical aspect is the presence of the APSRTC complex in the vicinity of the junction.

This makes the congestion worse during the peak hours.