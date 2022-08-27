Traffic CI hit by RTC bus at Gajuwaka in Visakhapatnam

Traffic CI hit by RTC bus at Gajuwaka in VisakhapatnamVISAKHAPATNAM
ADVERTISEMENT
TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
-
Mumbai Local
India is still casteist, says UPSC topper
-
-
ADVERTISEMENT
A traffic police Inspector from Gajuwaka limits received severe injuries after being hit by a RTC bus at Old Gajuwaka here on Saturday. The incident occurred when the traffic police inspector Satyanarayana Reddy was monitoring traffic on the road. He was immediately shifted to a hospital and is undergoing treatment. The police have booked a case of negligent driving against the driver.
ADVERTISEMENT