Traffic CI hit by RTC bus at Gajuwaka in Visakhapatnam
A traffic police Inspector from Gajuwaka limits received severe injuries after being hit by a RTC bus at Old Gajuwaka here on Saturday. The incident occurred when the traffic police inspector Satyanarayana Reddy was monitoring traffic on the road. He was immediately shifted to a hospital and is undergoing treatment. The police have booked a case of negligent driving against the driver.
