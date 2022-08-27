Visakhapatnam

Traffic CI hit by RTC bus at Gajuwaka in Visakhapatnam

A traffic police Inspector from Gajuwaka limits received severe injuries after being hit by a RTC bus at Old Gajuwaka here on Saturday. The incident occurred when the traffic police inspector Satyanarayana Reddy was monitoring traffic on the road. He was immediately shifted to a hospital and is undergoing treatment. The police have booked a case of negligent driving against the driver.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 27, 2022 11:47:25 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Visakhapatnam/traffic-ci-hit-by-rtc-bus-at-gajuwaka-in-visakhapatnam/article65819770.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY