November 25, 2023 11:13 pm | Updated 11:13 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

A traffic awareness programme will be held at YVS Murthy auditorium here on November 26 from 9.30 am to 11.30 am. City traffic police will organise the programme for school managements, school bus and auto drivers, and parents. There will be a special medical camp for testing the ECG, eye, BP and diabetes, on the sidelines of the programme.