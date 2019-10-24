Traditional lamps find few takers

Blue plastic sheets cover heaps of earthen lamps at the narrow rain-washed lanes of Kummari Veedhi.

Deepavali is hardly a few days to go — a time of the year this traditional potters’ colony eagerly awaits. And yet a worried look flashes across S. Vijayalaxmi.

Holding an umbrella over her head, she sits on the steps in front of her house looking towards the busy road of Akkayyapalem waiting for customers. Surrounding her are rows of earthen ‘deepams’ — a majority sourced from Chennai, and a few that her 88-year-old father-in-law S. Pardesi made from the potter’s wheel.

Hopes dashed

The recent rains have squashed her hopes of a decent business this year. “The sales have been very dull this year. Who will step out in this rain in our colony to buy these deepams?” she rues.

Last year, the sales picked up at least a week ahead of the festivities. Behind her house, the fragile frame of S. Pardesi stands near the potter’s kiln, slowly segregating the lamps.

Once a colony of 40 potters that bustled with hectic activity ahead of Deepavali, today Pardesi is the only one silently carrying forward the legacy of an ancient art. The rest 10 families in Kummari Veedhi source the lamps from elsewhere. This year, Pardesi has made 500 pieces.

A little ahead, K. Pydamma mends the leaking roof of her house, even as she tries to protect the rows of lamps from rain.

Weather is key

“We have already purchased ₹50,000 worth deepams. But the rains have dashed our hopes,” she says.

“Everything depends on the weather in the next three days,” she says, looking gloomily at the thick clouds hovering above.

Meanwhile, #PottersKiDiwali has been trending on social media platforms such as Facebook and Twitter, urging people to buy handcrafted, eco-friendly lamps and help the potters to sustain their business during the festival time.

A few organisations in the city have been promoting awareness to purchase earthen lamps instead of the Chinese lights.