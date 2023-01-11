ADVERTISEMENT

Traditional fervour mark Sankranti festivities in schools and colleges in Vsakhapatnam

January 11, 2023 10:57 pm | Updated 10:57 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

Students of Sri Prakash Vidyaniketan performing along with Hardasu and Gangireddula melam, at the Sankranti celebrations organised at school premises in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: V. RAJU

Visakhapatnam

Many schools and colleges in Visakhapatnam celebrated the Sankranti festival with enthusiasm on Wednesday. Students in traditional attire participated in the festivities.

Samir Kumar Pandey, Principal of Delhi Public School said, “Education is not the only ladder of opportunity but also an investment for the future. Apart from the education, students should also be taught the values.”

Director of Sri Prakash Educational Society Chitturi Vasu Prakash said that Burrakatha, which expresses the uniqueness of Sankranti, was organised on the school premises at Seethammadhara. This apart, Godadevi Kalyanam dance to convey the uniqueness of the festival was also performed by the students. ‘Gangireddu’ and bonfires were included in celebrations, he added.

The celebrations were also held at Baba Institute of Technology and Sciences, Madhurawada. The college principal M. Govindaraju said that the atmosphere of the village was created in the college, and the students and teachers participated in celebrations with enthusiasm.

An Anubhav School teacher Kothapalli Shyamala said that they had a fun with the students. “It is a great opportunity for us as teachers to tell students about the importance of village life and the value of farmers, rice grains and life etc with our messages during the cultural shows as part of the festival celebrations.”

