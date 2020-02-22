Traditional fervour and gaiety mark Maha Sivaratri in city

Maha Sivaratri was celebrated with traditional fervour and gaiety at various temples in the city on Friday. Devotees made a beeline for temples of Lord Siva right from the early hours and offered special prayers on the auspicious occasion.

Rajya Sabha Member T. Subbarami Reddy performed Maha Kumbabhishekam at RK Beach. Traffic diversions were imposed by the police to ensure smooth flow of traffic and to prevent inconvenience to the crowd on the beach.

Veteran actor Vanisri performed ‘abhishekam’ with milk to the Siva Lingam installed on the beach. Veteran actor Sarada was seen being escorted by women police as she reached the venue. Actor Meena, was also seen.

The ‘Koti Lingarchana’, organised by the TSR Seva Peetham at Ramakrishna Beach drew thousands of devotees. Film stars Vanisri, Sarada, Meena and Muralimohan offered prayers to the huge Siva Lingam. The rituals were conducted under the aegis of Swami Swaroopanandendra and Swami Swatmanandendra Saraswathi of Sri Sharada Peetham.

Thousands of devotees thronged the ancient temple of Sri Someswara Swamy at Appikonda near Gajuwaka. Arrangements were made for the parking of vehicles away from the temple to prevent traffic jams as devotees come from far off places for worship.

The police imposed traffic restrictions and diversions for the smooth flow of traffic.

A ‘Sarva Dharma Sammelan’ was organised by Bharmakumaris Spiritual Organisation for universal peace and brotherhood. An idol of Lord Siva was taken out in a van. Spiritual leaders of different faiths Sri Balwant Singh (Gurudwara), Fr. Vergheese and Brahma Kumaris Satyavathi, Rameswari and Radha and BK Sailesh were among those who participated in the procession.

BK Rameswari underlined the importance of giving up vices and training the mind to concentrate on God.

Scores of devotees thronged Sri Siddhi Vinayaka Parvathi Mukteswaralayam of Kanchi Kamakoti Peetham at MVP Colony and performed pujas to the Dwadasa Jyothirlingams in the temple.

Children were seen playing on a series of makeshift swings erected on the beach, on the occasion of Maha Sivaratri at Jalaripeta near Appu Ghar. The children playing on the swings and arrangements of presented a rural atmosphere right in the city. Many devotees stay awake all through the night on Sivaratri. Children have a jolly time swinging along with their friends all through the night.