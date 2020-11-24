Trade unions vow to make strike a success

VISAKHAPATNAM

24 November 2020 00:55 IST

We strongly oppose the move to privatise steel plant, says CPI(M) leader

All trade unions in the city will join hands to make the November 26 strike a success. This was decided at a gate meeting outside a public sector undertaking, here on Monday.

CPI(M) State Secretariat Member Ch. Narasinga Rao said that the strike was not just to demand for bonus and enhancement of wages, but against the Union government’s move to privatise PSUs and Government Undertaking companies. “We strongly oppose the move to privatise Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, by entering into a joint venture with South Korean steel major POSCO,” he said.

“Visakhapatnam has been a PSU hub and the city owes its development to the PSUs. The city still continues to be the number one city in the State when it comes to purchasing power and that is due to the presence of PSUs and a large of people being employed into them,” he said.

Quoting the example of Hindustan Zinc Limited, he said that HZL was privatised despite it being a profit making unit and the move failed. The Central government should learn from it, said Mr. Narasinga Rao.

Trade union leaders such as M. Jagga Naidu of CITU, Mantri Rajasekhar of INTUC, Adinarayana of AITUC, Apparao of HMS and others participated.