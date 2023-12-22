Trade Unions to wage struggles to demand scrapping of MoU with JSPL, says Narasinga Rao

December 22, 2023 02:22 pm | Updated 02:22 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

CITU State president Ch. Narasinga Rao has alleged that the memorandum of understanding (MoU)made by the RINL with Jindal Steel and Power Limited (JSPL) to raise capital for operation of Blast Furnace-3 (BF-3) as a ploy of the Central government to allow private players into Visakhapatnam Steel Plant(VSP).

Addressing a media conference, here, on Friday, Mr. Narasinga Rao recalled that the Cabinet Sub Committee had decided to go for strategic sale of VSP on Jan 27, 2021. With stiff opposition from trade unions, Opposition parties, steel workers and the people, the Centre seems to have decided to allow backdoor entry of private players by privatising VSP in ‘bits and pieces’. The members of various committees, constituted by the Centre to go ahead with the sale, were not allowed to enter into the plant.

In the same way, the JSPL would not be allowed to enter the plant. All the trade unions and steel workers want RINL-VSP to be merged with the public sector Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) for supply the raw materials to VSP through SAIL. “We will oppose the privatisation of VSP tooth and nail and are ready for any sacrifice to save the plant,” Mr. Narasinga Rao said.

He said that private players would use mechanization to the core to maximize their profits, and would not even hesitate to lay off workers. On the other hand, PSU s stand for employee welfare, develop quality products, contribute to the development of the people and region, and also to the government exchequer in the form of taxes. Though the Centre had invested a mere Rs.5,800 crore on Visakhapatnam Steel Plant at the time of construction, the plant has contributed Rs.58,000 crore to the government in the form of taxes and dividends, during the last three decades.

Mr. Narasinga Rao said that the trade unions have learnt that JSPL has not agreed to bear the fixed costs for operation of BF-3 like salaries of workers (Rs.220 crore), repairs and maintenance of BF-3 (Rs.50 crore), depreciation of Rs.100 crore and interest burden of Rs.180 crore.

He said that the VSP management has kept the trade unions and workers in the dark on the agreement made with JSPL. The terms of agreement have not been made public, he said and added that the CITU along with other trade unions would wage struggles till the agreement with JSPL was shelved.