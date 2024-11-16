 />
Trade unions to send 10 lakh postcards to Prime Minister for protection of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant

Published - November 16, 2024 08:20 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

The trade unions of RINL-Visakhapatnam Steel Plant have taken up postcard movement against the governments’ apathy towards addressing their demands. The steel plant trade union leader affiliated to CITU-Visakhapatnam J. Ayodhyaram said that they started sending postcards to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to solve the problems being faced by Visakhapatnam Steel Plant. “We are planning to send as many as 10 lakh postcards addresing the Prime Minister for protection of the steel plant,” he added.

