Trade unions take out rally against ‘lopsided policies’ of Centre in Visakhapatnam

A rally was taken out by leaders and activists of various trade unions, on the call given by the Central trade unions, to protest against the alleged ‘anti-labour’, and ‘anti-people’ polices of the Union government, from Dondaparthy to the Gandhi statue, here on Tuesday.

The participants in the rally raised slogans demanding a halt to the privatisation of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) and other PSUs, abolition of the four labour codes, fixing the minimum wages for workers in the unorganised sector at ₹26,000, a month, regularisation of the services of contract and outsourcing workers, recognition of Anganwadi, ASHA, midday meal and other scheme workers as government employees and extension of retirement benefits to them.

The union leaders sought workers in the unorganised sector like mutha workers, pushcart vendors, autorickshaw and building construction workers should be extended the benefit of PF, ESI and insurance. They also sought revival of the old pension scheme and payment of minimum pension of ₹9,000, a month to EPS 95 pensioners. The other demands include: provision of minimum support price for farmers, abolition of Electricity Reforms Act, 2020, withdrawal of the proposal to install smart meters.

The trade union leaders wondered as to who had given the right to the Prime Minister to sell the PSUs, while he was responsible for their protection. They said that it was time for all workers to join hands for the protection of their rights, drawing inspiration from the Constitution, drafted by B. R. Ambedkar. All sections of the people should be prepared to launch an indefinite strike, if the Union government does change its style of functioning.

CITU district president K.M. Srinivas and AITUC district president M. Manmadha Rao presided.

The other leaders, who participated include R.K.S.V. Kumar, P. Mani and Jagan (CITU), Adinarayana, Atchuta Rao and Rahaman (AITUC), Mantri Rajasekhar, B. Nagabushanam and Ramachandra Rao (INTUC), M. Venkateswarlu (IFTU), Kanaka Rao (CFTUI), Deva (APFTU), Sankara Rao (AICTU) and Vasudeva Rao(AICCTU).