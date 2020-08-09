Trade unions organise ‘jail bharo’ protest in city

VISAKHAPATNAM

09 August 2020 23:46 IST

‘Govts. failed to help people hit by the pandemic’

A ‘jail bharo’ programme was organised by all trade unions on the banner of ‘Save India – Save working class – save people’ on the occasion of Quit India Day on Sunday. The leaders of various trade unions garlanded the statue of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar at the LIC Junction.

Later, addressing the gathering, CITU State president Ch. Narasinga Rao and AITUC State president M. Ravindranath alleged that the Central and the State governments failed to live up to the expectations of those, who have lost their livelihoods due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

They demanded provision of financial assistance of ₹10,000 a month to the family of each worker, who lost his/her livelihood during the past six months apart from distribution of essential commodities and provision of employment opportunities.

They also sought that ASHA and Anganwadi workers, who have been providing COVID-19 services, should be given a better deal.

They alleged that failure of the government to provide better amenities at government hospitals was leading to private hospitals fleecing patients.

Alleging that the Central government was trying to privatise Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, Railways, insurance sector and other PSUs, they said labour laws were being amended to benefit the managements. They also demanded payment of full wages to workers for the lockdown period.

The other trade union leaders, who participated in the protest included: M. Venkateswarlu (IFTU), Ganesh Panda (AIFTU), Sankar Rao (AITUC), Bhaskar Rao (INTUC), R.K.S.V. Kumar (CITU), K.M. Kumaramangalam, B. Jagan and M. Subba Rao (CITU), Padala Ramana, G. Vamana Murthy, Rehaman and Manmadha Rao (AITUC) and Rythu Sangham district president G. Nayani Babu.

The participants went in a rally to the Two Town Police Station, where they courted arrest.