ADVERTISEMENT

Trade unions observe ‘black day’ demanding repeal of four labour codes

Published - September 23, 2024 06:30 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

All trade unions’ JAC alleges that the Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre diluted the 44 labour laws to favour corporate groups like Ambani and Adani

B Madhu Gopal
B. Madhu Gopal

Trade union members staging a protest as part of the ‘black day’ observation, at Jagadamba Junction in Visakhapatnam on Monday. | Photo Credit: V. RAJU

All trade unions’ JAC, under the aegis of AITUC and CITU, organised a protest demanding the repeal of the four labour codes brought out by the Centre and the restoration of the 44 labour laws, which were withdrawn as part of the ‘black day’ organised here on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

AITUC district general secretary G.S.J. Atchuta Rao, CITU district general secretary R.K.S.V. Kumar, INTUC district general secretary Nagabushanam, IFTU State vice president M. Venkateswara Rao, CFTUI national vice president N. Kanaka Rao and HMS leaders D. Appa Rao, AICTU leaders K. Sankara Rao, APFTU leader K. Deva were among those who participated in the dharna.

AITUC leader Mr. Atchuta Rao said that the ‘black day’ was being observed by trade unions across the nation for the protection of the rights of workers and against the Narendra Modi government, which had diluted the 44 labour laws and brought out four labour codes. He alleged that it was done to favour corporate groups like Ambani and Adani, trampling on workers’ rights. He said that the 44 labour laws were achieved by the workers after several years of struggle and demanded repeal of the codes.

He alleged that the Centre was trying to hand over public sector assets to corporate groups in the name of the National Monetisation Pipeline. Apart from airports, ports, national highways, railways, and banks, it was keen on the privatisation of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP). The Steel workers have been waging continued struggles for the past 1,300 days.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Black day was also being observed, demanding payment of minimum wages of ₹26,000 a month to workers both in the public and private sector, implementation of the directions of the Supreme Court on payment of ‘equal pay for equal work’ in jobs of a permanent nature, provision of job security and safety at the work spots

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US