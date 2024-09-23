Trade unions observe ‘black day’ demanding repeal of four labour codes

All trade unions’ JAC, under the aegis of AITUC and CITU, organised a protest demanding the repeal of the four labour codes brought out by the Centre and the restoration of the 44 labour laws, which were withdrawn as part of the ‘black day’ organised here on Monday.

AITUC district general secretary G.S.J. Atchuta Rao, CITU district general secretary R.K.S.V. Kumar, INTUC district general secretary Nagabushanam, IFTU State vice president M. Venkateswara Rao, CFTUI national vice president N. Kanaka Rao and HMS leaders D. Appa Rao, AICTU leaders K. Sankara Rao, APFTU leader K. Deva were among those who participated in the dharna.

AITUC leader Mr. Atchuta Rao said that the ‘black day’ was being observed by trade unions across the nation for the protection of the rights of workers and against the Narendra Modi government, which had diluted the 44 labour laws and brought out four labour codes. He alleged that it was done to favour corporate groups like Ambani and Adani, trampling on workers’ rights. He said that the 44 labour laws were achieved by the workers after several years of struggle and demanded repeal of the codes.

He alleged that the Centre was trying to hand over public sector assets to corporate groups in the name of the National Monetisation Pipeline. Apart from airports, ports, national highways, railways, and banks, it was keen on the privatisation of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP). The Steel workers have been waging continued struggles for the past 1,300 days.

Black day was also being observed, demanding payment of minimum wages of ₹26,000 a month to workers both in the public and private sector, implementation of the directions of the Supreme Court on payment of ‘equal pay for equal work’ in jobs of a permanent nature, provision of job security and safety at the work spots