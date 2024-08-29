Trade union leaders stage protest demanding stringent punishment of industry managements failing to comply with safety norms

“The non-adherence to industrial safety norms is responsible for the string of accidents, occurring at various industries in the State,” allege leaders of various trade unions.

The trade unions representatives, under the aegis of Left party trade unions, staged a protest at the Labour Office at Akkayyapalam, in Visakhapatnam, on Thursday (August 29, 2024), demanding improvement of safety in industries, protection of the lives of workers, and stringent punishment of managements which fail to comply with the safety norms.

Addressing the workers, CITU district general secretary R.K.S.V. Kumar, AITUC district general secretary G.S. Atchuta Rao, CIFTU State vice-president Venkateswara Rao and AIFTU secretary Ganesh Panda recalled that not long ago, five workers had died in a mishap at a cement factory at Jaggaiahpeta in NTR district. Even as the memories of the accident were fresh on the minds of the people, a blast occurred at Escientia pharma at Atchutapuram SEZ, in which 17 workers lost their lives. The very next day, another accident occurred at Synergene pharma at Parawada, in which four persons had died.

They alleged that after the introduction of the new economic and industrial policies, there has been an increase in industrial accidents. The managements were only interested in profits but not about the safety of their employees. They described the accidents as ‘murders by managements” as these had primarily occurred due to lack of implementation of safety measures by the managements.

The failure of the officials concerned to conduct safety audits and safety inspections and to punish the managements, which had violated the safety norms were also responsible for the accidents.

They recalled that the Chandrababu Naidu government had during its earlier stint brought out G.O. no. 64, which says that ‘self-declaration’ by managements was adequate, and there was no need for conduct of inspections. They alleged that the successive governments and the managements have failed to learn lessons even after the leakage of styrene monomer from the LG Polymers plant in Visakhapatnam.

Though a high-level committee was constituted after the LG Polymers disaster, its recommendations were not being implemented. They felt that only stringent punishment of managements, which fail to comply with the safety standards would act as a deterrent and prevent others from neglecting safety. They alleged that Mr. Naidu, who had diluted the safety norms in the name of Ease of Doing Business (EODB), was now talking of ‘speed of doing business’ with the objective of giving speedy approvals to various projects. They said that these kind of policies were playing with the lives of workers. Later, the union leaders submitted a memorandum to the Labour officials.