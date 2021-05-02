Trade union leader Suryanarayana passes away

CPI(M), FDNA recall his services for improving the lot of workers

K. Suryanarayana, leader of HPCL Employees Union, affiliated to the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU), died here on Sunday. The CPI(M) Greater Visakha City Committee condoled the death of Suryanarayana and expressed sympathies to the bereaved family members.

Party Greater Visakha City Committee secretary B. Ganga Rao described the death as a loss to the working class. His struggles for the rights of the workers had made him a victim of harassment by the management with suspension and non-promotion, Mr. Ganga Rao said. The city committee leaders expressed their heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved family members.

In a separate statement, general secretary of the Forum for Development of North Andhra (FDNA) A. Aja Sarma expressed grief at the death of Suryanarayana. He recalled his association with the departed leader in the trade union movement. After the major blast in HPCL in 1997, Suryanarayana had worked relentlessly to exert pressure on the company management for improving safety standards in the refinery, Mr. Aja Sarma said.