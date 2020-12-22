Trade union helps physically-challenged man secure a job

Thanks to Coromandel Fertilisers Employees Union, B. Durga Rao, a physically-challenged man of Vadlapudi area in the city, secured a job in Coromandel International Limited (CIL).
The youth, who will join duty on Tuesday, expressed his gratitude to the union for its efforts in helping him securing the job.
On November 16, 2019, the employees union had arranged a programme for distribution of tricycles, wheel chairs, walking sticks and other aids to the differently-abled as part of its trade union social responsibility programme, according to National Platform for the Rights of the Disabled (NPRD) city secretary Koduru Appalanaidu.
CIL officials had attended the programme as guests. CITU State president Ch. Narasinga Rao introduced Mr. Durga Rao, who came for a wheel chair, to the CIL Director. He told him that the young man had done MBA and was a brilliant student and, if given an opportunity, he would prove himself.
The CIL Director promised to take the physically- challenged youth into company service.
Mr. Durga Rao thanked Mr. Narasinga Rao, the employees union and the NPRD for their support.
