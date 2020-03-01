Trade representatives meet top GST official

Office-bearers of the A.P. Chambers of Commerce and Industry Federation — president-elect Pydah Krishna Prasad; vice-president K. Kumar Raja; zonal chairman Sudhir Mulagada; and zonal vice-chairman K.V.S. Prakash — along with G. Sambasiva Rao, past president, on Saturday met Chief Commissioner of GST, Central Excise & Customs Penumaka Naresh, and discussed GST issues with regard to delayed payments for work executed. The team underscored the need to bring policy changes so as to facilitate ease of doing business.
Assuring support to genuine problems faced by the industry, the Chief Commissioner asked them to cooperate and help achieve the targets. He agreed to interact with trade and industry representatives often.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.