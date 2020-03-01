Visakhapatnam

Trade representatives meet top GST official

They seek policy changes to facilitate ease of doing business

Office-bearers of the A.P. Chambers of Commerce and Industry Federation — president-elect Pydah Krishna Prasad; vice-president K. Kumar Raja; zonal chairman Sudhir Mulagada; and zonal vice-chairman K.V.S. Prakash — along with G. Sambasiva Rao, past president, on Saturday met Chief Commissioner of GST, Central Excise & Customs Penumaka Naresh, and discussed GST issues with regard to delayed payments for work executed. The team underscored the need to bring policy changes so as to facilitate ease of doing business.

Assuring support to genuine problems faced by the industry, the Chief Commissioner asked them to cooperate and help achieve the targets. He agreed to interact with trade and industry representatives often.

