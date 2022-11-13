Tourist spots abuzz with picnickers in Visakhapatnam

Zoo receives around 19,500 visitors and generates a revenue of over ₹9 lakh

The Hindu Bureau VISAKHAPATNAM
November 13, 2022 23:39 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Vehicles vie for space on the National Highway, near Venkojipalem, as hundreds of families went on picnic, on the third Sunday of the auspicious Karthika Masam in Visakhapatnam on Sunday.. | Photo Credit: V. RAJU

ADVERTISEMENT

Tourist places in the city witnessed a mad rush on Sunday as part of the ongoing Karthika Masam. Almost all the tourist spots including Kailasagiri, Tenneti Park, Indira Gandhi Zoological Park (IGZP), Kambalakonda, Mudasarlova Park, VMRDA park, beaches like R.K Beach, Rushikonda, Bheemunipatnam and Yarada were teeming with people, who thronged to these places for a picnic. The beach road stretch from NTR Statue to Park Hotel Junction was packed with people by the evening and the tourist attractions along the stretch like Kursura Submarine museum and Visakha Museum received high footfall.

Apart from from urban areas, people from Chodavaram, Pendurthi, Anandapuram, Bheemunipatnam, Gajuwaka, Tagarapuvalasa and Anakapalli arrived in autorickshaws, cabs and held picnics. Picnickers organised fun games like tambola, and, ‘anthakshari’, and had spent time with their family and friends.

IGZP has received a visitor footfall of around 19,500 on a single day and has generated revenue of over ₹9 lakh. Similarly, Tenneti Park and Kailasagiri drew huge crowds till late in the night. Tenneti Park, especially the abandoned ship on the beach, drew large crowd. Due to lack of space in the park, many visitors had dinner on the footpath outside the park. Tenneti Park junction and Kailasagiri junction reported traffic issues as a large number of autorickshaws and cabs had occupied the roads to park the vehicles.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Similarly, a large number of people, especially the youth, thronged Vanjangi hills at Paderu, the most sought after tourist destination in Alluri Sitharama Raju district. As the minimum temperatures in parts of Chintapalli, Araku and Paderu have been dipping, tourists have started to throng these places to experience the chilling temperatures. Waterfalls in the Agency areas including Chintapalli and Ananthagiri drew large crowds.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app