Tourist spots abuzz with picnickers in Visakhapatnam

Tourist places in the city witnessed a mad rush on Sunday as part of the ongoing Karthika Masam. Almost all the tourist spots including Kailasagiri, Tenneti Park, Indira Gandhi Zoological Park (IGZP), Kambalakonda, Mudasarlova Park, VMRDA park, beaches like R.K Beach, Rushikonda, Bheemunipatnam and Yarada were teeming with people, who thronged to these places for a picnic. The beach road stretch from NTR Statue to Park Hotel Junction was packed with people by the evening and the tourist attractions along the stretch like Kursura Submarine museum and Visakha Museum received high footfall.

Apart from from urban areas, people from Chodavaram, Pendurthi, Anandapuram, Bheemunipatnam, Gajuwaka, Tagarapuvalasa and Anakapalli arrived in autorickshaws, cabs and held picnics. Picnickers organised fun games like tambola, and, ‘anthakshari’, and had spent time with their family and friends.

IGZP has received a visitor footfall of around 19,500 on a single day and has generated revenue of over ₹9 lakh. Similarly, Tenneti Park and Kailasagiri drew huge crowds till late in the night. Tenneti Park, especially the abandoned ship on the beach, drew large crowd. Due to lack of space in the park, many visitors had dinner on the footpath outside the park. Tenneti Park junction and Kailasagiri junction reported traffic issues as a large number of autorickshaws and cabs had occupied the roads to park the vehicles.

Similarly, a large number of people, especially the youth, thronged Vanjangi hills at Paderu, the most sought after tourist destination in Alluri Sitharama Raju district. As the minimum temperatures in parts of Chintapalli, Araku and Paderu have been dipping, tourists have started to throng these places to experience the chilling temperatures. Waterfalls in the Agency areas including Chintapalli and Ananthagiri drew large crowds.