Tourist police kiosks to be launched very soon in Visakhapatnam

February 12, 2023 11:10 pm | Updated 11:10 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

Keeping in view of the safety of the tourists and also to create a friendly atmosphere for them, the city police will be launching tourist police kiosks. The Police Department is setting up these kiosks across the coastal stretch where hundreds of tourists visit on a daily basis.

These kiosks are being set up at four places – R.K Beach, YMCA, Tenneti Park and Rushikonda.

The tourist police kiosks will have police personnel, who are trained in soft/technical skills and can communicate in multiple languages. The staff are also trained on the way to receive the tourists who approach them and help them in a friendly manner.

As part of the tourist police kiosks, the were police personnel were provided basic infrastructure which include 10 special beach patrolling vehicles and two sand patrolling vehicles. The sand patrolling vehicles can be driven on the beach sand during rescue operations to deal with drowning victims.

On Sunday, the police have conducted a trial run with the beach patrolling and sand patrolling vehicles. Police Commissioner Ch. Srikanth, DCP Zone II K. Anand Reddy and other officials inspected the run.

A senior police officer from the city said that apart from assisting the tourists, personnel from tourist police station will take steps to prevent drownings, help in tracing missing children/persons and take up aerial/drone surveys as part of crowd management and to prevent crimes. All the tourist police stations will be monitored from the control room.

“Earlier if any tourist wants to complain about something, they had to go to the police station concerned like III Town or Arilova. Now, they need to just approach the kiosks and inform our personnel, who would initiate action after communicating with the control room. Such steps will make Visakhapatnam a tourist- friendly city,” said an officer.

The tourist police initiative was about to be launched by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on February 13. However the launch was postponed due to some reasons and is likely to be held in the next few days.

It may be remembered that having dedicated tourist police station or kiosks has been a long pending demand from people in Visakhapatnam. Lakhs of domestic and international tourists visit the city every year.