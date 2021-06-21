Tourist places in Agency areas to reopen on Tuesday

VISAKHAPATNAM

21 June 2021 20:37 IST

Tourist places in the Agency areas of the district will be reopened with effect from June 22.

Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) Project Officer Gopala Krishna Ronanki said in a statement on Monday that the ‘Giri grama darshini’ at Peda Labudu in Araku mandal, the Tribal Museum at the mandal headquarters, the Padmapuram Gardens, Chaparai waterfall in Dumbriguda mandal, Kothapalli waterfall in G. Madugula mandal and the tourist places at Tajangi and Lambasingi are being reopened.

Tourists have to invariably observe COVID-19 protocols like wearing masks and observing physical distance. The tour organisers also have to adhere to the protocols.