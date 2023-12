December 30, 2023 08:49 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST - PADERU

Alluri Sitharama Raju District Collector Sumit Kumar has said that the tourist hotspot Vanjangi, popularly known as ‘Megahala Kondalu’ in Paderu mandal, will be closed for the tourists from January 2 to 9. He said that the tourist destination is being closed to take up cleanliness activities, clearance of unwanted plants and road repair works. Tourists planning to visit Vanjangi should make a note of the closure, he said in a release on Saturday.

