July 16, 2023 09:02 pm | Updated 09:02 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

A tourist from Odisha was saved from drowning at Rushikonda Beach by the timely intervention of police and community guards here on Sunday. Deepak, 25, was reportedly pulled by the strong current while he was swimming. Police Constable G Mani, who was at the spot, immediately alerted the community guards, who jumped into the waters and rescued Deepak.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.