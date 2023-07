July 16, 2023 09:02 pm | Updated 09:02 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

A tourist from Odisha was saved from drowning at Rushikonda Beach by the timely intervention of police and community guards here on Sunday. Deepak, 25, was reportedly pulled by the strong current while he was swimming. Police Constable G Mani, who was at the spot, immediately alerted the community guards, who jumped into the waters and rescued Deepak.