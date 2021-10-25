Tourism sector sees signs of revival after COVID second wave

APTDC earned ₹1.61 crore from October 1 to 19 in Vizag region, say officials

The tourism sector in Visakhapatnam region is seeing a revival after the COVID-19 second wave. There has been an increase in the number of tourists visiting the region in the Dasara season.

According to sources in the Andhra Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (APTDC), from October 1 to 19, the corporation had generated a revenue of about ₹1.61 crore, which is a very significant improvement after the COVID-19 second wave.

“APTDC hotels and cottages in Visakhapatnam city and in the hill stations in the Agency area had an Occupancy Ratio of about 85% to 90% this Dasara season. A large number of tourists had arrived from Odisha, West Bengal, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh and Telangana, apart from several districts like Guntur, Krishna, Prakasam and twin Godavari in Andhra Pradesh,” said an official.

Borra Caves, Padmapuram Gardens, tribal museum, Katika, Kopthapalle and a few other waterfalls in the Agency and boating services operated at various beaches in Visakhapatnam, received a very good number of tourists.

Thousands of tourists thronged Lambasingi, the tribal hamlet in Chintapalle mandal. Similarly, local tourist attractions like TU-142 aircraft museum, Kursura submarine museum, Indira Gandhi Zoological Park (IGZP), Kailasagiri, R.K Beach and Rushikonda Beach, had seen a huge rush.

The tourism officials said that the tourism sector suffered a loss of around ₹12 crore due to the COVID second wave in the region. After the Dasara season, they hope for a revival of the tourism sector.

In general, the Visakhapatnam district receives a good number of tourists right from Dasara holidays. The months of November, December, January and February are considered to be the peak tourist season. “With Dasara holidays and weekends coming together, we had a good season. The online bookings for hotels, cottages and special tourism packages for November, especially during Diwali holidays, and December, during winter, are being done,” they said.