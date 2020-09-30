Tourism sector hopes for the best

Harish Gilai

30 September 2020 23:54 IST

The period up to January considered to be peak season in the district

Badly affected due to the COVID-19, tourism industry in Visakhapatnam district is pinning hope on the upcoming tourism season from October to January. The department has suffered a revenue loss of ₹12 to ₹15 crore in the Visakhapatnam region compared to previous year, due to the pandemic.

After nearly six months, tourism spots under the Andhra Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (APTDC) in the district were reopened in the district on September 5. Local beaches and spots maintained under the APTDC including Borra Caves and boating activities were started immediately. From September 10, several parks, including Kailasagiri, YSR City Central Park, which come under Visakhapatnam Metropolitan region Development Corporation (VMRDA), have been opened. However, some tourist spots such as TU-142M and Kursura submarine museum are yet to opened.

The tourist spots have been receiving moderate response from the visitors, according to the officials from the Tourism Department.

“Local beaches have been receiving higher number of visitors. Borra Caves is witnessing 200 visitors per day, while during weekends, the figure is touching about 300 to 400,” said APTDC Divisional Manager T.G. Prasada Reddy. He said that APTDC hotels were opened on June 8. While the APTDC hotel at Rushikonda is witnessing 40% occupancy, hotels at Araku and Agency areas in the district are having 25% occupancy, he said.

The period from October to January is considered to be the peak season for tourism in the district. According to the tourism officials, on an estimate, Araku draws nearly 10,000 visitors per day and it doubles during weekends. Lambasingi has been one of the major attractions for the tourists since the last few years. The tourists visiting local beaches and facilities in Visakhapatnam are also very high during this season. “Majority of domestic tourists are from West Bengal, Odisha and a few other areas. This tourism season will depend on the COVID-19 curve, running of passenger trains and providing special attractions again like Vistadome coaches. We need to wait and see,” Mr. Reddy said. Several tourism projects are also halted due to the pandemic.