Tourism minister inspects Erra Matti Dibbalu

‘Heritage site will be developed as a tourist destination’

Minister for Tourism M. Srinivasa Rao inspected Erra Matti Dibbalu along with officials from the revenue, police and the GVMC after allegations of mining being reported from the area, in Bheemili constituency. Local MRO informed the Minister than the alleged mining did not occur in Erra Matti Dibbalu, but at some place close by in Nerellevalasa area. The Minister instructed the local authorities to keep a watch over the national geo-heritage monument site.

Mr. Srinivasa Rao said that Erra Matti Dibbalu will be developed as a tourism destination by the department since it has the capability to attract not only domestic tourists but also foreigners. He instructed the officials to ensure that no anti-social activities take place in the region. He said that beaches between Visakhapatnam and Bhogapuram will be developed by the government. The Minister also said that Thotlakonda buddhist site is also an additional attraction in the region and being developed by the government.