Tourism Dept. plans new packages to attract visitors

The Tourism Department has proposed new packages for the coming tourist season, beginning Dasara. The packages that are expected to be rolled out by the second week of this month include local tours from Araku Valley, inter-State tours from Araku, a revised spiritual tour package from Visakhapatnam to the temples in Srikakulam district, Visakhapatnam-Annavaram tour and Visakhapatnam-Bhadrachalam road trip.

Giving details about the packages, Andhra Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (APTDC) Divisional Manager Prasada Reddy said the Araku – Lambasingi tour would start in the morning and the guests would visit Matsyagundam, Kothapalli waterfall before reaching Lambasingi by the lunch time. After lunch, they would be taken to the coffee plantations, apple and strawberry farms. They will return to Araku by the same evening.

The Araku– Chitrakoot (Chitrakote) waterfalls tour will begin at around 4 a.m. from Araku and it would cover Tirathgarh and Duduma waterfalls before returning to Araku by 9 p.m. While Chitrakoot and Tirathgarh are in Chhattisgarh, Duduma waterfalls is in Odisha.

Spiritual tour

The revised Visakhapatnam–Srimukhalingam spiritual tour would cover the sun temple at Arasavalli and Srikurmam. Tourists would return to the city the same night. The Visakhapatnam – Annavaram spiritual package would include a visit to Sri Nookambika temple at Anakapalle on the return journey. The Visakhapatnam – Bhadrachalam road package would include a visit to the ‘Parnasala’ and local sightseeing at Bhadrachalam.

Proposals submitted

The Visakhapatnam–Tirupati road package, which was stopped sometime ago, would be revived soon. The package would enable tourists to have darshan of Lord Venkateswara within 90 minutes. The tours and tariff proposals have been sent to the head office for clearance. We expect to launch the package tours from the second week of August,” Mr. Reddy added.