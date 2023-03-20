Tourism Department organises orientation programme for G-20 summit arrangement team in Visakhapatnam

March 20, 2023 11:35 pm | Updated 11:35 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Ministry of Tourism (MoT) organised a G-20 sensitisation programme for Visakhapatnam police, industrial security forces, district administration and tourism stakeholders here on Monday.

The objective of the programme was to train the stakeholders on various aspects of the summit, like handling cross culture, manners, personal grooming, cleanliness, hygiene, basic life support techniques and security.

Bhavana Saxena, Joint Secretary, G20 Secretariat, virtually addressed the gathering of the programme which was chaired by Police Commissioner Ch. Srikanth.

The event started with an opening address by Shankar Reddy, Assistant Director, India Tourism.