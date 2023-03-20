ADVERTISEMENT

Tourism Department organises orientation programme for G-20 summit arrangement team in Visakhapatnam

March 20, 2023 11:35 pm | Updated 11:35 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

The Ministry of Tourism (MoT) organised a G-20 sensitisation programme for Visakhapatnam police, industrial security forces, district administration and tourism stakeholders here on Monday.

The objective of the programme was to train the stakeholders on various aspects of the summit, like handling cross culture, manners, personal grooming, cleanliness, hygiene, basic life support techniques and security.

Bhavana Saxena, Joint Secretary, G20 Secretariat, virtually addressed the gathering of the programme which was chaired by Police Commissioner Ch. Srikanth.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The event started with an opening address by Shankar Reddy, Assistant Director, India Tourism.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US