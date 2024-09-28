Tourism awards to The Hindu lens men among others

Two lens men of The Hindu Visakhapatnam branch won awards at the World Tourism Day 2024 organised by the State government at Vijayawada on Friday (September 27, 2024).

An aerial view of the TU – 142 Aircraft Museum and INS Kursura Submarine Museum on the Beach Road in Visakhapatnam which won the first prize for K.R. Deepak, The Hindu’s Chief News Photographer in the best landscape category in a competition organised by Tourism Department.

V. Raju , The Hindu’s Special News Photographer in Dance and Culture category, has won the second prize.

On the other hand, Dolphin Hotels’ Visakhapatnam senior executive chef D. Venkata Naidu was awarded as Best Chef Award for the year 2024 by A.P Tourism Authority on the occasion of World Tourism Day. He has around 33 years of culinary experience, now he is associated with Dolphin Hotels – Visakhapatnam for the past 13 years.

This apart, Travel IQ also received the Tourism Award for six consecutive years. Acting as a travel guide for tourists and travelers, providing them with essential services wherever needed, it started operations on a small scale in 2011.

Travel IQ’s managing director Usha Priya Kodali accepted the award from Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu.

