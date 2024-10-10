Toshiba team visits Hindustan Shipyard

In a move towards accelerating India’s Green Tug programme, Kazutaka Nishimura, director of Toshiba’s Battery Division, visited Hindustan Shipyard Limited (HSL) along with Maninder Singh, chairman Lotus Wireless Technologies team (LWT), on Thursday.

The visit aimed to strengthen collaborative efforts in developing cutting-edge battery solutions for green vessels, in line with the Union Government’s push for eco-friendly maritime solutions.

Hindustan Shipyard is proud to be at the forefront of India’s green shipping revolution, working with global leaders like Toshiba and innovative Indian partners like LWT, said HSL chairman Commodore Hemanth Khatri. “Together, we are committed to delivering sustainable and high performance green vessels to drive the maritime industry forward,” Commodore Khatri said.

Echoing the sentiment, Kazutaka Nishimura said, “Toshiba is honoured to support India’s transition to green energy solutions, especially in the maritime sector. Our cutting-edge battery technology will play a crucial role in realising the goals of the Green Tug Programme.”

