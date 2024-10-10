ADVERTISEMENT

Toshiba team visits Hindustan Shipyard

Updated - October 10, 2024 07:21 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

In a move towards accelerating India’s Green Tug programme, Kazutaka Nishimura, director of Toshiba’s Battery Division, visited Hindustan Shipyard Limited (HSL) along with Maninder Singh, chairman Lotus Wireless Technologies team (LWT), on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The visit aimed to strengthen collaborative efforts in developing cutting-edge battery solutions for green vessels, in line with the Union Government’s push for eco-friendly maritime solutions.

Hindustan Shipyard is proud to be at the forefront of India’s green shipping revolution, working with global leaders like Toshiba and innovative Indian partners like LWT, said HSL chairman Commodore Hemanth Khatri. “Together, we are committed to delivering sustainable and high performance green vessels to drive the maritime industry forward,” Commodore Khatri said.

Echoing the sentiment, Kazutaka Nishimura said, “Toshiba is honoured to support India’s transition to green energy solutions, especially in the maritime sector. Our cutting-edge battery technology will play a crucial role in realising the goals of the Green Tug Programme.”

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US